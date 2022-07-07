Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 58,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,026.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

