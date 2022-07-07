Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,319 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

