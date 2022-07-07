Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

