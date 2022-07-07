Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

