Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $182,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1,498.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,090. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

