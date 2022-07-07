Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Moss bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,961.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,674.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

