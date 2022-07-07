Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.