Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at $80,382.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 109,365 shares of company stock worth $533,263. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

