Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,540 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

