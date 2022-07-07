Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,005 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.