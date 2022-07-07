Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,708,000.

VUG opened at $230.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

