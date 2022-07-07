Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,905,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,271,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of BHC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

