Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

