Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

