Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

