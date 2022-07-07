Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 265,732 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,983 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,896,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.