Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Atomera by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 727,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 102,992 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $119,635 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

