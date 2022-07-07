Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $330.15 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $332.74. The stock has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average of $279.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

