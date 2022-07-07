Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 961.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

