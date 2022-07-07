Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTM opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.