2,320 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.89. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $154.69 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.