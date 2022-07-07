Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,699 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deluxe by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

