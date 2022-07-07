Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

NYSEARCA ESGN opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

