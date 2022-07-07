Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.36

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 26455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

EC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 153.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

