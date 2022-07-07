iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 214,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $42.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.