Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,973 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

BCO stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

