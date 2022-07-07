Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

