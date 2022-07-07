Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,470 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

