Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 195,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.04 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

