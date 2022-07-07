Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 35,234 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

