152,859 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

