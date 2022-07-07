Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 22,926 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

