Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

