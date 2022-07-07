VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

