Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 798 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

