Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 132,377 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,377 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

