Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

