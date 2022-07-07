Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

