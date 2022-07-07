293,081 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 293,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

