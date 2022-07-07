Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

Shares of V opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

