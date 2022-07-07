Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 153,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

