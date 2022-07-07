MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

