Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

