Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Visa stock opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.