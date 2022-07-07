Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

