Oak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,262.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,557.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.