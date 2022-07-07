Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,557.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

