Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

