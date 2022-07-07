Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 5,170 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.