Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.77.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

